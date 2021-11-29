Over a month has passed since 17 Christian missionaries were kidnapped by a dangerous gang in Haiti – with no clues as to their whereabouts, and no end to the nightmare in sight.
Although the men, women and children taken last month have no ties to Wyoming, there are families in Cody who have faced dangers in similar situations.
For nine years, Dr. Steve Mainini and his wife Rita made semi-annual mission trips to Haiti, beginning in 2010, as team members for the Christian Medical and Dental Association. Steve, a pulmonary disease specialist, has served as the medical director for some of the teams who offer medical and spiritual assistance to residents of the country that has seen years of natural disasters and political upheaval.
“In a third-world country, there’s always dangers,” Steve explained. “There’s always political unrest, but it’s usually in sporadic pockets. But the government down there is very, very corrupt, and things have really gotten out of hand in the last two or three years. And now the gangs have somehow got their hands on guns.”
Mainini pointed out that in his nine years of mission trips, he had never experienced threats from gun-toting gang members. But in the last couple of years, that has changed.
“I don’t know if drug cartels are infiltrating Haiti now and brought in guns or what,” he said, expressing his frustration with the situation. “I don’t know if the U.S. government is going to do anything or not to help these kidnapped Americans.”
Mainini said that although the majority of the experiences he and Rita had in Haiti were peaceful, there were some tense moments.
“There were times when it was tenuous,” Steve said. “There were times that we’d be coming back from our clinic, after traveling out during the day to locations where we set up medical clinics. There were some pockets of unrest, protests and things going on, and we had to take a different route.
“And one time, we were doing an evening crusade, and we had to abruptly leave. Our security had found out that there was a gang en route to where this crusade was going. We abruptly just had to stop what we were doing. We got up, got on the bus and left.”
Although mission work around the globe can pose dangers, that doesn’t deter some Cody families from answering the call. And like the kidnapped Americans in Haiti, often those families include small children.
Carin and Matt Johnson and their five children are currently missionaries in Dakar, the capital of the African country of Senegal.
“Even if you just drive an hour from the capital city, you’re going to be driving into the more traditional, you know, grass huts, and dirt floors and things like that,” Carin said. “But where we live it’s really more developed.”
The Johnsons balance work and family, their three biological children and the two they adopted from Liberia who range in age from four to eight. As members of the Cody Missionary Alliance Church, they found their way to a missionary life in Africa through connections created by the church’s former pastor Mark Price. They uprooted their comfortable lives in Cody in 2017, trading them for the uncertainties that come with living in a developing country.
“Senegal is 95% Muslim,” Carin said, “so pretty much every relationship we make outside of the school is going to be with Muslim Senegalese, and building relationships within the community is part of the work we do here.”
The jobs they have are fairly safe. Carin is a teacher and Matt is the IT director at an International Christian boarding school, where missionaries from throughout western Africa send their children for what Carin called a fairly typical North American Christian education.
And even though when they arrived four years ago the surrounding area was considered mostly free of crime, the impact of COVID has made their neighborhood a more dangerous place in the last couple of years.
“People are suffering, they’re hungry, they’re getting desperate,” Carin said. “We actually just recently experienced a break-in our home where some things were stolen. And then I was walking with our four girls and was mugged.
“Before COVID that was not something we saw regularly, but because of COVID and what it has done to the tourism industry here, people are just really desperate.”
But that doesn’t stop the Johnsons from doing outreach in the underdeveloped regions outside the city.
“We actually take groups of students out to do some outreach work, where we partner with the local church, and we do everything from painting schools to actually building churches, and even child evangelism campaigns and medical campaigns,” Carin said.
She added that they don’t worry too much about their safety during these outreach activities.
“You do have to get permission from the local chief to enter the community,” Carin noted. “So if you have permission from the local chief, you generally are pretty safe.”
Despite the dangers the family has faced abroad, Carin said they feel protected.
“We have recently had some situations that have felt a little bit more scary or dangerous than we’ve been used to since we moved here,” she said. “But even in those situations, we could see God’s protection in that – for example, when we were mugged. The man didn’t even notice the kids with me. He was just focused on me. And so even in situations here where we have felt maybe a little uncertain, we do feel God’s protection. And that’s why we continue to stay.”
“The safest place to be, they say, is in the center of God’s will,” Steve Mainini said. “So, you know, even though there’s some danger, when God calls you to do something, you just go and try to put your fears aside. And it’s not always easy, but you know it’s definitely worthwhile.”
