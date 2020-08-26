Cody schools will open Monday to all students for the first time since March, when the district shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This time, though, it will look a little different. The Cody School District has made a host of changes to how its schools will operate this fall, and things have been moving fast. Following are some of the biggest changes.
Coming and going
When it comes to getting to school, the district is setting things up a little differently. For starters, parents are asked to check their children’s temperatures before they send them to school.
Getting the students to school will also look a little different. Social distancing will be enforced on buses as much as possible, and the bus capacity is being reduced from 78 passengers to 50.
Once the students get on the school grounds, to get into their building they’ll have to walk in front of Feevr units, a special camera that does a touchless temperature check.
The cameras will be monitored by nurses or especially trained district staff, and any student who shows a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher will be gently pulled aside for a more thorough symptom check.
Dining and learning
In addition to paying more, students will see other changes in their meals. Breakfasts and lunches will be grab-and-go, with the meals pre-bagged or pre-plated.
They also won’t be gathering together to eat. Students will be encouraged to eat outside, weather-dependent, or in the hallways or socially distanced in the cafeteria, or in classrooms.
Regarding classrooms, the spaces will either be set up to be socially distanced or students will have plexiglass dividers between them on their desks.
Custom sneeze guards like that have also been ordered for the elementary schools to let the children attending be closer together and still learn collaboratively, something the district says is important for their development.
Mask Up
Though the district has put out a more than 50-page document detailing its reopening plan, the biggest and perhaps most controversial change in that plan is requiring all students attending in person to wear a face mask.
The district will provide each student with either a mask or neck gaiter which they will be expected to wear when in “bad breath distance” of one another and without one of the other safety mechanisms listed earlier.
What isn’t clear is how that mask policy will be enforced, a question raised by trustee John McCue at the Aug. 18 board meeting.
Superintendent Peg Monteith said the students would be given reminders to wear the coverings, but would not commit in the meeting to any stricter punishment.
“If parents are going to send their kids to school, the expectation is that kids will wear masks. It just is,” said board chair Brandi Nelson. “We can come together on this, or just fight it. It would make it a little easier if we come together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.