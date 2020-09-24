The Cody Regional Health Long Term Care Center has reported a positive case of COVID-19.
Director Brian Huso did not say whether it the positive case was an employee or patient. Staff are conducting required testing and protocols to keep everyone as safe as possible.
CRH works with the public health department to track confirmed cases. They also work with their internal call center to help provide follow-up communication with employees who may have been exposed.
The state public health department has special guidelines for long-term care centers that require them to shut doors to the public and undergo rigorous testing protocols in the event of a positive case.
