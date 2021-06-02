Northwest College is offering a free online course this summer starting June 14. The class, General Studies First Year Seminar, is for students interested in trying an online course or getting a jump start on earning a degree.
“Summer classes are a great way to go get a head start on your educational journey,” said NWC Dean of Student Learning Greg Thomas. “This opportunity is particularly exciting because it allows individuals to gain experience with online learning, to complete a course that teaches you how to be a successful student and meet a requirement for every degree program at Northwest College, and to do all of that for free–it doesn’t get much better than that.”
Students can choose to either audit the free course or take it for a grade. To learn more or sign up, contact NWC Enrollment Services at (307) 754-6101 or admissions@nwc.edu.
Additionally, registration is currently open for individuals who are interested in taking other summer courses, too. Nearly all classes this summer will be delivered in an online format.
To see all NWC’s summer course offerings, visit nwc.edu/summer.
Students who take summer courses will still have access to NWC’s comprehensive student support services online, such as TRiO, counseling services, disability support, library services and many others.
Summer classes begin June 14. To register, visit nwc.edu/register/ or call (307) 754-6101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.