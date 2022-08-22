Commissioners approved the final plat last month for Buck Creek Estates, a 23-lot subdivision, which will be developed on the Powell Highway between Cody and Powell.
Buck Creek Estates gets final go-ahead from county
- By ZAC TAYLOR zac@codyenterprise.com
