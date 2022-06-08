The City of Cody is planning to spend more on existing and additional staff along with capital improvement projects. It’s also looking to see more income in the next fiscal year due to expected increases in revenue from property, sales and lodging taxes.
On Tuesday, city council approved on first reading the proposed fiscal year 2022-2023 budget.
This came following three consecutive budget work sessions in late May that revealed the proposed budget and FY21-22 end of year projections. Those meetings went into details on the budget proposals for all of the city departments.
At Tuesday night’s meeting, city council member Heidi Rasmussen said the time spent wasn’t nearly enough to devote to such a large budget, and she was therefore voting no on the appropriations vote.
She also objected to the budget having a more than an $800,000 deficit in the general fund.
“We spend six hours roughly working on a $38 million budget,” she said. “I don’t think that’s a sufficient amount of time. The general fund currently has an $800,000 deficit. I think that that could be improved upon greatly.”
The general fund budget calls for an increase in expenses from $33.5 million to more than $44 million, although nearly $5 million of that is a transfer. It will go to a new general capital fund and technology replacement fund that can be used to renovate buildings, replace roofs and replace computers and servers.
The new budget is also helped by the current budget, which is projected to end with revenues 11% higher than budgeted and expenses 4% less than budgeted.
“I think it’s still safe to say it’s a pretty conservative budget,” Mayor Matt Hall said. “We don’t have a capital projects fund right now, so I’m a fan of doing something productive with some of the funds we have. We’ll need new roofs, new buildings. The money can be used to match grants.”
The budget still ends with the city having an end-of-year general fund budget more than $300,000 above the six-months of operating expenses recommended.
The city is also looking to add five new positions, including two police officers, a Department of Criminal Investigation officer and a part-time community service officer, along with a full-time maintenance worker, heavy equipment operator and public works engineering intern.
It’s all part of an overall $804,711 in salary increases. Staff proposed the salary increases, including a 10% hike for seasonal positions to try and be more competitive with establishments such as McDonald’s, offering up to $18 per hour to start.
The additional full-and part-time positions would mean the city government ratio of employees would rise slightly to 12.07 per 1,000 people.
A public hearing for the proposed budget is June 21 at 7 p.m. in City Hall, after which council will vote again.
