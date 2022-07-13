A spike in revenues, mostly due to the surge in property tax valuation in Park County, led a much larger than usual crowd to attend the Park County Commissioners’ budget hearing Monday, with many questioning whether the county could get by with less.
The general fund in the county’s proposed budget represents a balance between revenue and expenses of $29,463,891, requiring no money to be transferred from county reserves but also planning on no addition to the reserves.
The budget takes advantage of more than $4 million in cash carryover from the previous general fund budget. The budget projects receiving $10,495,622 from property taxes based on the county taking its maximum of 12 mills possible.
The budget projects the county to have $13.6 million in general fund reserves — no change from the end of the previous fiscal year.
Park County Clerk Colleen Renner said the budget is based on the commissioners’ main goal of not wanting expenditures to exceed projected revenues.
“It is a true reflection of the goals and responsible policies for the Park County commissioners and is a balanced approach,” she said at the opening of the Monday night budget hearing.
While the budget includes roughly $4 million more in expenses than last year, commissioner Lloyd Thiel noted during the budget hearing that roughly $3 million of that was due to expenses intended for the previous budget. Those funds were unable to be spent due to supply chain issues, meaning the county couldn’t purchase many of the sheriff’s deputy and road and bridge vehicles it had planned to purchase last year.
“In the last 10 years we’ve cut the budget by approximately 20 percent,” commissioner Joe Tilden said. “This year we’re playing catchup.”
Bob Ferguson, vice president of the Park County Republican Party, zeroed in on the mill rate as the big issue of the budget. He questioned why there wasn’t more flexibility on the mill rate to go higher than 12 mills in the meantime, and then potentially be able to lower mill rates in good times such as the present.
“This is not budget, this is looking at the revenue stream and allocating,” Ferguson said.
He admitted he hadn’t looked closely into the budget until this year. After having worked on a municipal budget in Connecticut for five years, he said that the commissioners would be helped by having more flexibility in adjusting the mill levy.
“I would testify that having a mill rate that is flexible is the way to go,” he said. “I would happily lobby the legislature to have the mill rate be adjustable.”
While the commissioners can lower the levy from 12 mills, they cannot raise the levy, which could’ve somewhat offset the down times in previous years, Ferguson said.
Matt Scott, a candidate for county commissioner, said that since the county only controls 12 of the 76 total mills from property taxes in Park County, the matter was better addressed at the state level as dropping one of 12 mills would not have a big impact on the average homeowner.
“In the grand scheme of things, it’s rather negligible,” he said. “I would challenge commissioners to go to legislators.”
Former county commissioner Loren Grosskopf also spoke, commending the commissioners for the tough job they do on the budget but also warning them that while this may have been an easy budget due to rising revenues, 2023 could be a different story.
“Next year you’re going to have quite the adventure to bring spending back down,” he said, noting that $4 million was by far the largest carryover he had seen in the county budget. “I have faith in all of you, potentially other people, you’ll find a way to balance the budget.”
