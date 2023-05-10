The Y-Tex Corporation will be expanding its facility on Big Horn Avenue to nearly five times its original size in order to accommodate more equipment.
The Cody Planning and Zoning Board approved the site plan for the project during its May 9 meeting.
Y-Tex manufactures and sells various livestock tags and other agricultural products, according to its website.
Under the site plan, the project will involve the removal of a 2,900 square foot building and construction of a 13,850 square foot facility in its place. The existing building will remain in use during construction of the new building over the top of it.
“We’re moving a lot of equipment into that building that’s been shoved in our existing facility,” said Jolene Osborne, director of operations at Y-Tex. “So a lot of this is just more elbow room and material handling.”
Y-Tex’s volumes have increased, and they need more space, she added.
After the building is constructed, 19 of the existing parking spaces on the property will no longer be available, leaving 98 slots for employees, the site plan said.
The city of Cody ordinance, however, recommends 121 parking spaces for a facility like Y-Tex, the site plan said.
City Planner Todd Stowell told board members that 98 parking spaces should be sufficient.
“If they’re going to keep their employees they have to have enough parking, so they have a self-interest in this case,” he said, “so I’m not concerned.”
Stowell added that if the employees do not have enough parking spaces, Y-Tex will have to install additional parking, which can be accommodated on its existing property.
Stowell requested the applicant submit a parking plan in the event they will need to add spaces.
“If it is observed after construction is completed ... [or] at any point in the future, if they don’t have adequate on-site parking, they will have to provide it,” he said.
Obsorne told the board that “we are very, very interested in keeping the employees and that includes parking.”
“One of the ways we’ll be monitoring that internally is if people are late because they can’t find a spot, they will let us know,” she continued. “We will do everything we can, including providing parking between the warehouse and the new building, as well as to the north of the warehouse.”
Y-Tex is prepared to provide additional parking if needed, but doesn’t anticipate hiring more employees at the moment, Osborne said.
Board chair Carson Rowley supported the parking condition of the site plan.
“I’m comfortable with the fact they have property to be able to do it, and we’re requiring them to provide a parking plan,” he said.
However, board member Kim Borer questioned the parking condition.
“I just don’t understand why we even have it in here if we can’t enforce it,” she said.
Stowell said there was a method to enforce it, including taking action through the court system if an applicant does not comply with the condition.
Board member Dan Schein said, “There is an enforcement portion to it. There is not a monitoring portion to it.
“That depends on people who travel that road [and] people who work there to advise the city.”
The board included several conditions with its approval: providing a parking plan; consolidating lots 1 and 3; modifying the exterior lighting; providing easements for electrical lines; getting the storm water facilities certified by an engineer; filtering exhaust air; and complying with the project description outlined in the application.
