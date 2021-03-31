It is not yet clear how effective Cody’s general elementary teachers will be at replacing the work of two specially trained art teachers, but the consensus among education professionals is art education will suffer for it.
“Cody is not going to feel the impact of the loss of that art education program for years and by then, everyone will forget that’s why it happened,” said Abi Paytoe Gbayee, the Pacific Region Art Educator of the Year and a middle school art teacher in Albany County. “And the likelihood they’re going to put that back in is low. Once you lose a program, it’s really impossible to reinstate.”
The concerns range from a lack of art training to finding the time to squeeze in art with all the other concepts and topics the elementary teachers must teach by statute. The Cody School District plan, not yet finalized, is to integrate art into math, science and reading lessons.
Katie McCue, a second-grade teacher at Eastside, said the district will have to be “intentional” about how it sets up the new curriculum next year with art standards included.
“It makes it tricky,” McCue said. “There’s not enough time to teach everything well. With more standards to teach, that phrase where we’re going to go a mile wide and an inch deep, I feel like that’s what might happen if we’re not very clear about where we’re going.”
Allen Trent, a University of Wyoming education professor and former elementary teacher himself, said general education teachers don’t have the same kind of training or access to materials to provide a rich art education a specialized art teacher can.
“My training is just different than secondary math teachers. K-12 art teachers take different coursework and have different field experiences,” Trent said. “Art teachers don’t just have training that regular elementary teachers don’t have, they also have supplies regular teachers don’t have. It’s hard to teach pottery or ceramics without clay or a kiln.”
Research into the broader effects of art education is still limited, but what is available shows art classes can help increase critical-thinking ability and engagement from students who may otherwise struggle to pay attention in school. It’s not clear how Cody students would be affected yet by the loss of such courses.
“It’s great that there are many general educators that have the capacity and are being encouraged to integrate the arts into their classroom, but then going to the extent of losing experts, I think there is something that still is going to be lost there,” said Daniel Bowen, a professor and education policy researcher at Texas A&M University. “While we don’t have the research to back up losses or the extent to which they will occur, I think it is reasonable to argue there will be significant and substantial losses on some of those outcomes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.