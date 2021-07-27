The Cody School Board is set to vote Wednesday afternoon on approving Tim Foley as the interim superintendent for the Cody School District.
Foley has served as the assistant superintendent since 2016. Prior to that he was the principal of Cody Middle School.
The vote come just days after trustees approved Friday the immediate retirement of superintendent Peg Monteith.
On July 20 trustees had approved a consulting service to handle the superintendent search to replace Monteith, who's contract was to expire next summer. Late last week board chair Brandi Nelson said Monteith's early departure wouldn't alter the lengthy process to find a hire a new superintendent, which she said they hope to offer the top candidate in January.
