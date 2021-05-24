Gone are the parking lot commencements and parades of vehicles swarming the rodeo grounds. At the end of the week, the Cody School District will say goodbye to its oldest pupils.
The graduation festivities kick off at 7 p.m on Friday, as the 16 graduates of Heart Mountain Academy will take the stage first in the Wynona Thompson Auditorium. Cody High School is holding its graduation the following day at 2 p.m. on Spike Vannoy Field.
“I’m going to miss their tenacity,” HMA principal Beth Blatt said. “Every kid has a story, and this particular group of stories and this particular group of seniors has gone through a variety of struggles in their life and yet here they are on a stage, getting a diploma they worked extremely hard for.”
Those attending the HMA graduation will hear senior Sierra Olmstead speak about finding a place where she feels like she belongs. She’s going to relate a story about a field trip she took as a freshman and the moment she realized she had found a home.
“It’s so important to me that everyone has a place they feel comfortable,” Olmstead said. “Most kids that come to Heart Mountain don’t fit the whole high school situation in one way or another. Everyone needs to find a place where they fit together and belong and it’s just awesome.”
Olmstead, who will be heading to Montana State University in the fall to study elementary education, said she will miss “everything” about HMA.
“It’s such a great support system up here,” she said. “I’m going to be super upset they’re not there and cheering me on in everything that I do.”
The next day, Spike Vannoy Field will be coated with the deep navy and rich gold of the CHS graduation. The district said it’s the first time the school has held a graduation outdoors.
Some 113 students will march onto the field to strains of “Pomp and Circumstance,” just as they would in years past, with the outdoor ceremony the noted outlier to the typical ceremony. Principal Jeremiah Johnston will introduce this year’s valedictorian and salutatorian, Hunter Fernandez and Summer Holeman.
Fernandez’s first year in the Cody School District was also her last. Though she has family roots in Cody, this was the first time she had spent the school year in Wyoming, having gotten most of her education in Arizona public schools. She took a gap year last year to study in Italy, an experience cut short by the pandemic. She wants to highlight the accomplishments of her new classmates, especially the ones who may not otherwise get a lot of recognition.
“A lot of the time people who don’t follow the typical academic rigorous expectation in high school get overlooked a lot,” she said. “The outline of my speech is, I draw attention to people who have these amazing accomplishments.”
Fernandez is heading to Georgetown University in the fall to study political science and with luck, get into law school after that. She also wants to highlight some of the students who are not taking the college route.
“I was lucky that academics were never that difficult for me,” Fernandez said. “I feel like not everyone has that and that’s okay because not everyone is going to be an engineer or doctor and that’s important, too.”
Holeman is a transplant, too. She moved to Cody from Arizona when she was 8 and, like many of her classmates, is looking forward to what the next stage brings.
“I really just want to make the most of the life I have,” she said. “It feels like after graduation I get to be more actively involved in where I get to take my life from here.”
Wherever she goes – to the University of Wyoming first – she’s going to take with her the sense of community that she’s built in Cody and hopes that her classmates will, too.
“I think I really want to emphasize the power that this community has given us and the experiences we’ve gotten in it,” she said of her speech. “I would hope they would try to build that same community.”
Other seniors will be highlighted, including Caleb Pryor and Amalie Beachler, who will give the senior farewell address, and the recipient of the Principal Award.
Students and parents alike are hoping for good weather for Saturday’s ceremony, but if the clouds open up, there is a plan in place. Some family members will head, masked, into Sweitzer Gym. The overflow will head to Wynona Thompson to watch a livestream of the event.
Meeteetse Graduation
Graduation for the Longhorns is the same day as Cody High School’s. The Meeteetse graduation will be held at 1 p.m. in the school gymnasium. Abigale May is the class valedictorian, while Samantha May is the salutatorian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.