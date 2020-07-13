Noting a desire to reconsider employee raises before year’s end, the Cody City Council recently adopted a $4.7 million deficit budget that predicts a 17% citywide revenue loss.
Backed by unanimous council approval, the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget with $31.68 million in revenue and $36.38 million in expenses took effect July 1.
With oil and gas prices in decline, economic projections in Wyoming were already dim before the coronavirus pandemic arrived in March, compounding the statewide negative revenue outlook.
The FY 20-21 projects a half million dollar General Fund shortfall. If the budget holds true to actual revenue and expense projections, the city will need to add $511,259 from reserves to balance the $8.78 million General Fund revenue budget with an estimated $9.29 million in expenses.
“The public needs to know we’re eating into reserves,” councilman Glenn Nielson said at the June 16 budget hearing. “We are going to have to come up with more revenue or cut costs.”
Nielson said he’d prefer to make the downward transition gradually instead of suddenly having to slash the budget.
“We can hold back now on spending or it might be more abrupt cuts in the next budget,” he said.
Revenue drops
Intergovernmental revenues, including sales and use taxes and cigarette. gasoline and lodging taxes, are $840,000 less than projected in the FY 19-20 budget that expired June 30, according to Leslie Brumage, city finance officer.
General Fund revenue pays for city operations such as streets, parks, facilities, law enforcement, community development and administration.
In FY 20-21 some of the most significant revenue cuts are from sources that support general operations.
“Charges for services in the General Fund, which are mainly received from recreation center memberships and program registrations, are budgeted to be $80,500 less than last fiscal year,” Brumage said.
The estimated decrease in membership income assumes the city will need to refund some membership fees and fewer people will renew their memberships, she explained.
Expenses down
The new budget reflects a 16% reduction in expenses for FY 20-21.
“Reductions in the General Fund alone account for $1.1 million of the change,” Brumage said.
The new budget defers and reschedules capital improvements and purchases, and it reduces personnel costs by not filling vacant positions and by suspending the merit pay program for eligible employees, she said. Plus the budget delays scheduled maintenance, cancels ongoing maintenance contracts and puts off vehicle replacements.
Of Cody’s anticipated $36.38 million in expenses, $23.94 million comes from utility accounts.
The four enterprise funds – water, sewer, electricity and garbage-recycling – are largely funded through user fees.
In FY 20-21 the City of Cody’s combined enterprise budget revenue falls short of anticipated costs by nearly $2 million. Salaries, benefits and payroll tax expenses for city workers in those departments are included in each fund total.
Each fund has its own reserve account to cover deficits.
Raises possible
During the final budget reading, council president Landon Greer repeated concerns the budget does not contain money for employee raises.
Raises are granted two ways.
One is through a cost-of-living adjustment all employees receive.
Combining all departments, 110 full-time and regular part-time city employees would be eligible for a COLA if approved by council, according to Brumage.
Raises are also granted through a merit increase, which is based on whether an employee meets or exceeds job expectations and on the city’s Step and Grade Classification Plan.
“Some guys won’t top out in 20 years,” Greer said. “If the money is there, I think we should prioritize merit pay.”
Councilwoman Heidi Rasmussen agreed. After six months, if revenue is better than expected, then merit and COLA should be automatic, she said.
Instead of waiting until January when two new council members replace Greer and Nielson, the council decided to re-assess revenue in December so the sitting council can make the decision.
Mayor Matt Hall offered a measure of optimism.
“We still don’t know how those revenues will come in,” he said. “So far, it’s been OK, so maybe we will have revenue for raises.”
Council approves 1-cent projects
In addition to the budget, Cody City Council members recently approved two fiscal year 2020-2021 budget actions: the addition of 1-cent tax funded projects and setting its annual property tax levy.
Extra 1-cent
In 2016 Park County voters approved a 1-cent countywide specific purpose tax totaling $13.68 million.
The optional 1-cent tax collection ended April 2019. Due to the combination of remaining tax funds, excess tax funds and interest earnings, Cody has $1.93 million in its Specific Purpose Tax Fund left to spend, including $1.13 million earmarked for the wastewater treatment facility still under construction.
Council members’ vote to approve dollar amounts and specified projects through FY 21-22 was unanimous.
Approved expenditures totaling $1.2 million are:
• Demaris Street overlay, $45,550.
• Joint law enforcement center parking lot, $36,200.
• Extending chip sealing into 2022, $614,215.
• Transportation Alternatives Project state and federal grant of $400,000 with 20% city match of $100,000. TAP involves redoing pedestrian crossings at three Cody schools.
Tax levy
In FY 20-21 the City of Cody expects to receive $706,490 in property taxes for general operations.
Five mills go to the City of Cody and each year the city donates three of its mills to the local fire department.
General operations short half million
Most of the city’s $8.78 million in estimated General Fund revenue comes from local taxes and intergovernmental taxes.
The fiscal year 2020-2021 City of Cody budget projects $1.1 million in local tax revenue from property taxes and franchise fees.
In FY 20-21, the City of Cody expects another $4.83 million in intergovernmental revenue from federal, state or other local government sources. Money is distributed to local governments based on formulas.
Intergovernmental sources include motor vehicle fees, cigarette and gasoline taxes, mineral royalties, lodging taxes and sales and use taxes.
City of Cody’s FY 20-21 General Fund estimated expenses totaling $9.29 million are:
• General government, $852,546
•Police, $3.52 million
• Parks, $739,471
•City facilities, $320,265
•Community development, $445,680
• Public works, $1.26 million
•Recreation, $1.16 million
• Aquatics, $767,518
• Athletics, $219,499
