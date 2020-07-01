Liquor license renewals will soon add nearly $65,000 to the City of Cody’s general fund.
After a recent public hearing that failed to draw comments, council members voted to renew all 43 liquor licenses for businesses within city limits.
Making up that total are six bar and grill licenses, three limited retail licenses, three microbrewery permits, 10 restaurant licenses and 21 retail liquor licenses.
Fees, which vary depending on license type, are due to City Hall by Friday. Renewed licenses are good for 12 months starting Aug. 1.
City clerk Cindy Baker said license renewals include those for outdoor serving areas that were already approved for some, established during the COVID-19 shutdown.
Of the $64,800 collected, $13,850 will go to the city’s Tipsy Taxi Program, a service offering free rides home to bar and restaurant patrons who appear too inebriated to drive home safely.
Baker said three license holders did not renew.
Two restaurants are no longer in business, she said.
One of those is under new ownership and not yet open. Baker said the purchase was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic closures.
“They’ll probably come in late summer or fall to apply for a restaurant license,” she said.
Baker did not say which businesses had closed, explaining there was no renewal paperwork, nor was a notice filed.
The third nonrenewal, Wildhorse Cafe, received a liquor license renewal application. However, owners Herb and Barbara Hoy submitted a letter indicating they were not renewing.
The Hoys’ license will expire July 31.
