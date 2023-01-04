Caroline Lockhart was the sort of person who flirted with death throughout her life.
Once while in Nicaragua, the hotel in which she was living burned to the ground. As the first female reporter for the Boston Post, she often took wild and dangerous assignments, including being the first woman to dive in a deep sea diving suit into Boston harbor and jumping out a fourth floor window to test the fire department’s safety nets.
But Lockhart couldn’t be killed so easily.
Similarly, Lockhart’s former residence on Yellowstone Avenue has had its own close encounters with death. Most notably, in 1984, the city of Cody considered demolishing the house from its original location on Rumsey Avenue to make way for a parking lot. It was moved to Yellowstone Avenue.
The house survived for over seven decades, but was unexpectedly demolished on the afternoon of Jan. 2, 2023.
The sudden turn of events was shocking for Park County Archivist Robyn Cutter, a longtime Lockhart admirer who helped nominate her for induction into the Cowgirl Hall of Fame in 2018.
“I think historic buildings like this tell the stories of our community,” Cutter said. “Some are funny stories and some are sad stories, but they all deserve to be preserved. So, yes, I had a tear in my eye when I heard it was being demolished.”
The property is currently owned by Yellowstone Ave, LLC, which is based in Mankato, Minn., according to the Park County Mapserver. Cutter said it was likely the new owners of the property did not know the historical value of the property or how much it meant to many Park County residents.
“I understand people coming here and wanting to develop, and I know we can’t preserve every old building,” Cutter said. “But they should have seen it was an old house and sought out some more information about what it was. If we had known it was coming down, we could have saved it. The day before it was torn down, I talked to a man on the South Fork who said, ‘I would move it today if that would preserve it’ and he wasn’t alone in that sentiment.
“There were a lot of people with the means and desire to save it, but we unfortunately weren’t a part of the conversation.”
Cutter said the house was constructed in the early 1950s, and Lockhart spent her final years there.
A journalist by trade, Lockhart moved to Cody in 1904 after interviewing Buffalo Bill Cody. She owned Cody’s former newspaper called the Park County Enterprise — later renamed the Cody Enterprise — from 1920 to 1925 and was president of the inaugural Cody Stampede board during that time as well.
She also wrote multiple novels — several of which were adapted into early motion pictures — and was instrumental in the creation of the statue of Buffalo Bill Cody that is now the centerpiece of the Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
After selling the Enterprise, Lockhart moved to a ranch in Dryhead, Mont., where she lived until 1950. She then returned to her former hometown and lived there until her death in 1962.
“When I was working on her nomination (for the Cowgirl Hall of Fame), I talked to people who still remembered walking home from school and seeing her on the front porch and talking to her and even offering her a drink on occasion,” Cutter said with a laugh. “She was the kind of person who sticks in people’s memories.”
Following Lockhart’s death, the building was used for a variety of other purposes, including serving as the home of Spring Creek Antiques and the Sage Motel, Cutter said.
The house was purchased by Cindy Baldwin in 1985, shortly after it was moved off Rumsey Avenue. It was established as the Lockhart Inn, the first bed and breakfast in Wyoming, with seven bedrooms, old-fashioned decor and nightly rates of as low as $55 a night, according to previous Enterprise stories.
Baldwin moved her family from Bellflower, Ca., and her daughter, Heather Rogers, has fond memories of the Lockhart house, and how much her mother loved it.
“It meant everything to my mother,” Rogers said. “It was also a place for people to find refuge. My mother reminded me a lot of Caroline; both were strong and powerful women. When I found out they tore it down, it felt like my mother had died all over again.”
In 1995, Baldwin told the Enterprise that Lockhart still loomed large in the building and that many visitors had claimed to have ghostly encounters with her spirit.
“She’s part of the family,” Baldwin said of Lockhart at the time, noting each of her children and most of her staff had claimed to have unearthly encounters in the building.
All that remains of Lockhart’s former residence now are the ghosts and the stories. Cutter said she’s glad the stories will live on even as the building is demolished.
“I know buildings disappear over time and there are things you have to let go,” she said. “But this is simply a major loss for our community.”
Yellowstone Ave, LLC operates under the registered agent Northwest Registered Agent Service, based in Sheridan. According to a roster on the Wyoming Secretary of State’s website, 27 registered agents operate out of this 30 North Gould Street address in Sheridan, and the largest represents over 53,000 businesses.
(J.T. Currie contributed to this report.)
