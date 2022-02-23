A repeat felon who led officers on a car chase that tore through Park County in the spring of 2020 has been sentenced to 20-25 years in prison.
That was the plea deal struck between the State and Bernabe Mena earlier this month. Mena pleaded guilty to five felonies.
The defendant already had four convicted felony charges on his record before this recent sentence. It was revealed during a 2020 hearing Mena has been a member of the Sureños gang, an organization that pays tribute to the Mexican mafia while incarcerated in U.S. state and federal correctional facilities.
Mena allegedly escaped officers in March 2020 after driving a stolen truck into a Powell police vehicle at more than 80 mph. His original co-defendants, Winter Killsnight, Shay Dontmix and Shyanna Wilson, were all apprehended the day of the crime, but Mena escaped on foot and was not arrested until about a month later in Idaho.
As part of his punishment, Mena must pay $125,000 in fines and $28,536 in restitution. Mena must pay $21,275 for the cost of the damage to the squad car, $6,581 to James Lindsay for the totaled 2008 Chevy truck, and $500 to Quintin Blair for a stolen radar detector.
Killsnight told authorities she did not know Mena prior to the night of the alleged crimes, but photos obtained from a search warrant for her phone revealed otherwise, and she gave up Mena’s identity 10 days after being arrested.
“She absolutely knew who he was and who she was trying to protect,” said Rich Tillery, a detective with Cody Police, during a 2020 hearing. “She had a fear of identifying him.”
It was later discovered “G” actually stood for “B,” which Mena is referred to by friends.
The court affidavit said Killsnight and Mena were known car thieves, according to sources knowledgeable about the pair.
Killsnight said Mena discharged a sawed-off, semi-auto shotgun into a residence at Juby’s Mobile Home Park prior to the two car chases, causing more than $1,000 in damages. The four suspects also were accused of stealing a pair of Puma shoes and a box of 9mm ammunition out of a vehicle’s glove box.
In a separate case, Park County Attorney Bryan Skoric said charges will be dismissed against Mena for possession of a controlled substance Oxycodone – third or subsequent offense, and being under the influence of meth. This charge stemmed from a 2018 Powell traffic stop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.