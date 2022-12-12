Following three hours of interviews with applicants on Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Park County commission appointed 17 individuals to county boards.
Incumbent Robert Redmond and newcomer Zach Bowman were appointed to the Yellowstone Regional Airport Board for three-year terms. Redmond is the board’s current vice chair and has served since 2019. Bowman will take over the seat currently filled by Bucky Hall, who has served on the board since 2016.
The county also received applications from Gregory Bennis, Douglas Marshall Peterson, Claudia Hoffman, Heather Mortensen, Josh White, Guy Eastman and Ted Ajax for seats on the airport board.
William McCormick and current board president Klodette Stroh were both reappointed to the Buffalo Bill Dam and Visitor Center board for three-year terms. Stroh has served on the board since 1995 and McCormick since 2019.
Incumbent Christy Muecke and newcomer John “JP” Jones have been appointed to the county’s fair advisory board for three-year terms. Muecke has served on the board since 2017 and is the current board secretary. Jones will take over the seat currently filled by board chair Tiffany Brando who has served on the board since 2017.
The county also received applications from Eric Schaefer, Dan Schein and Sabina Wyse for seats on the fair board.
Treasurer Colby Stenerson, board chair Dan Haman and Bucky Hall have all been reappointed to five-year terms on the Park County Parks and Recreation Board. Stenerson has served since 2010, Haman since 2000, and Hall was appointed in 2019.
The county also received applications from Carrie Satterwhite and Jessica Curyea for seats on the Parks and Recreation Board.
Newcomers Eastman and Brian Peters will join the county’s Planning and Zoning Commission for three-year terms. They replace commissioners Richard Jones and Eugene Spiering, who were appointed in 2019 and 2021 respectively.
The county also received applications from Satterwhite and Craig Sturm for seats on the planning and zoning commission.
Board President Josh Christofferson, vice president Perry Fisher and Sam May were all reappointed to four-year terms on the Park County Weed and Pest District board. Christofferson was appointed in 2016, Fisher joined in 2005, and May has served since 1999.
Aaron Billin, M.D., was appointed to another four-year term as the county’s public health officer. He has served in the role since 2015.
The Park County Historic Preservation Commission will have some new blood this year with both Gary Warner and Laura Scheiber being appointed to the board for three-year terms.
All three of the current preservation commission members with expiring terms — treasurer Lawrence Todd, Jerry Clark and Greg Smith — chose not to reapply, and there is still one seat available for interested applicants, commissioners said. Applications may be requested by emailing molly.norberg@parkcounty-wy.gov, and are also available at the county commissioners’ office in the Park County Courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.