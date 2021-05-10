The preliminary budget is out for the Cody School District, and it does not look dramatically different from last year’s.
School funding is based in large part on average daily membership – a measure of how many students are attending school in a given district. Though the ADM number is projected to decline in Cody, the 2021-2022 budget is only about $1 million less than the current budget.
While $1 million is about a 3% decrease in funds, it is reflective of lower student enrollment, not of the significant changes to the funding model for schools that were contemplated by the Wyoming Legislature earlier this year. It is also only a preliminary budget. Nothing has yet been approved by the school board, and budgets often change.
One of the most significant changes could come in the food service portion of the budget. For the moment, district business manager Dawn Solberg said the district is planning on the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the agency which among other things oversees the free and reduced lunch program, funding school meals in the 2021-2022 school year. If that is not the case, it could change the budget’s dynamic for the district. The current preliminary budget relies on nearly $800,000 from the federal government to pay for school meals.
Parents could also feel the squeeze of higher school meal prices again. The school board approved a price hike last July and prices went up between 75 cents and $1.50 per meal with that decision, but parents were spared that cost by the USDA last year when the agency decided to pay for all school meals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.