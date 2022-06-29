As a paralegal/legal assistant for the majority of the past 19 years, Park County Clerk of District Court candidate Robin Martin believes she is the perfect candidate to fill the position.
“I have the unique privilege of working in a wide range of legal areas, including jury trials and the majority of the types of cases that are handled in the District Court office,” Martin said. “I have an associate’s degree in paralegal studies from an American Bar Association program, and have been working at the Stinson Law Group as a paralegal since October of 2021.
Prior to that, Martin worked in the Park County Attorney’s Office for over five years, and worked for the Stinson Law group from 2013-2016.
She is a lifelong Republican who was born and raised in Cody, graduating from Cody High School in 2001.
She emphasized she feels it is important to have someone in the District Court office with a legal background to better and more efficiently serve the residents of Park County.
“It’s important to have someone who understands the ins and outs of the cases being handled, and has the knowledge and experience to be able to assist anyone who might have questions,” Martin said. “My experience being on the other side gives me insight that you can only gain working in the legal world.”
With Wyoming courts moving to an electronic case filing system soon, Martin added she already has experience using the system in federal and appellate courts.
“This will be a huge endeavor and my experience with this system will help to make the complicated transition much smoother when it’s time for Park County to make that change,” Martin said.
She has worked with the staff in the Clerk of District Court office for the past nine years in her various legal positions, and hopes to bring a fresh, collaborative prospective to the office with her unique and diverse experience.
“The community deserves a clerk who is well-rounded in all of the duties that are performed in the office, and can help the staff to expand their knowledge in order to best serve the residents of Park County,” Martin said. “I look forward to the opportunity to serve this community on a greater scale.”
This is Martin’s first time running for office.
She is married and the mother of a young son and daughter.
“Whether it is filing legal documents, being called for jury duty, filling out passport applications or needing assistance with child support payments, the community deserves the best service possible,” Martin said.
