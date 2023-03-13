With the Cody City Council rejecting the sale of a piece of Yellowstone Regional Airport property to all bidders on Feb. 21, the future of the property is back in the hands of the airport board.
During their March 8 meeting, board members discussed a variety of ways to proceed with the property, from immediately trying to sell it again to leasing the property to simply taking a few months to consider next steps.
Ultimately, the board chose to wait, but asked airport director Aaron Buck to gauge interest from potential lessees of the land.
The property in question is a 0.87 acre lot that sits between the Park County Animal Shelter and Cody KOA campground. It was relinquished by the Federal Aviation Administration, listed as surplus property and advertised for sale to the highest bidder in December of last year.
The city received two bidders for the property — both of which were ultimately rejected by the city council. Cody KOA bid the property’s appraised value of $21,500 while Musser Bros. submitted a bid of $26,610.
City council members expressed a variety of reasons for not proceeding with the bids. According to a previous story, they questioned whether the sale of the property benefited the city and wondered whether the appraised value of the land was too low. They also debated whether bidder Harold Musser, who currently serves on the YRA board, had knowledge beforehand of what Cody KOA was going to bid.
With the sale rejected, the airport board has four options for how to proceed with the property, Buck said.
“The way I see it, we can continue to sell it and work with the council to see if they can come to agreement on that,” he said. “Or another option is leasing it out… . There might also be some ways we can use it ourselves and keep it for our own use. Or we can just sit on it for a while.”
Board members expressed interest in a variety of these options. Board member Zach Bowman said he wanted the board to work with the city to immediately attempt another sale.
“In the real estate business, we’ve had offers come in … and had sellers kick all of them out and send the potential buyers a letter that says, ‘Give us your highest and best offer,’” Bowman said. “... I guess it just wouldn’t be a big deal for me to put it out for bid again.”
Board chair Doug Johnston disagreed, saying the sale could not be reattempted so quickly.
“I think we’ve somewhat fouled up the bidding process at this moment, in my opinion,” he said. “It kind of went down the tubes, and now we’re kind of stuck with a piece of property where we know what the bids are.”
Board member Heidi Rasmussen agreed with Johnston’s concern about another immediate sale and said leasing the property might be the best way forward, although she stopped short of recommending the board pursue a Request for Proposals at this time.
“I don’t want those cards on the table unless we’re serious about leasing it,” she said. “… We better be sure we want to lease it before we ask for RFPs. People are going to put work into that, and we could be in a similar situation where we have a bid opening and decide to do nothing. That didn’t feel right to me two weeks ago when it happened at city hall, and it’s not going to feel right to me if it happens here.”
Board member Shawn Warner recommended the board pause and wait a few months before deciding on an official direction for the property.
“My preference would be to take a breath here for a meeting or two and just let things settle,” he said.
Ultimately, the board decided to gauge community interest in leasing the property, while not opening an official Request for Proposals process at this time.
Whatever the board chooses to do with the property in the coming months, Rasmussen said it would behoove the airport board to have conversations with the city and county about developing a “standard operating procedure” for sales of property in the future.
Rasmussen expressed frustration that the airport board expended $9,200 on costs related to the sale — including subdividing the property, appraisal costs and advertising the bid opening — only to have the bids rejected by the city. These sorts of losses aren’t acceptable long-term, she said.
“The city unanimously said it was surplus in December, and due to a changing of the guard at city hall, all bids got rejected,” Rasmussen said. “And putting my board treasurer hat on, I’m now out $9,200 bucks that, in my opinion, shouldn’t be out since we had bids on the table that would have made us whole.
“However we go forward with this piece of land, I have real concerns about how we proceed with future land. I think there needs to be a work session or some kind of a conversation, probably with the city and the county … on how we proceed in the future.”
Musser recused himself from all discussions on the property during the March 8 meeting.
