It’s a tired line that sounds like the narration of a bad movie trailer: this fall, school is going to look different. There’s no question about it, and Wyoming’s largest institution of higher education has not been spared.
The University of Wyoming announced a change to its reopening plan earlier this month that only allows for eight weeks of face-to-face instruction.
“I’m just ready to go back and get back into the swing of things,” said UW junior Ashlyn Bower of Cody.
“We understand that this is a significant change for our students and families, complicating decisions regarding travel and other issues,” UW President Ed Seidel said in a release. “However, this approach greatly increases the likelihood of our students having an opportunity for an on-campus experience in the safest manner possible – and avoiding an outbreak during the semester that would cause an even bigger disruption.”
The fall semester schedule has a lot of dates to account for. School started online Monday, some students will come back Sept. 7, everyone will be back by Sept. 28, and everyone will go home on Nov. 23.
That Sept. 28 date is critical, as by then UW intends to have a full suite of testing materials available. Every student and staff member will be tested twice weekly for the virus.
Before students and staff are even allowed to come back to campus, they must complete online COVID-19 training and get a free saliva test done, paid for by the university.
“As you look around the country, this is very much on the upper end of caution and taking the right protocols to keep people safe,” said UW spokesperson Chad Baldwin.
The university is also limiting the number of people who can be in communal spaces, converting almost all dorm rooms to single-occupancy, and installing mask and hand-sanitizer dispensers at the entryways of those spaces, including nearby the classrooms.
Should a student who lives on campus come down with the virus during the eight weeks they are at school, the school will provide the student with meals and other daily necessities while they quarantine. Infected students will be moved to the old National Guard armory for the duration of their illness.
The UW is also encouraging students to use a website that will help them gauge if they are symptomatic. Baldwin said that the site will not track personal information, but the data will be aggregated and used to help determine if an outbreak is happening on campus.
For sophomore Cheyenne Hume, a CHS grad, there are pros and cons to classes being at least partially online this fall.
“I have more time to work, can sleep in more,” she said. “But I want to see people. It’s kind of a bummer being online. I don’t want to be inside all day.”
Hume misses the aspects of college life around the classes, such as workouts in the rec center and going to games.
“I’m not a big sports fan, but I’m worried they won’t have (women’s) basketball this year,” Hume said. “I didn’t know that I would miss basketball or yoga (classes), but now I would kill to have those.”
Neither Bower nor Hume is particularly worried about themselves when it comes to the virus. They are more worried campus will close down early. Even so, they both feel as though the administration has taken enough steps to protect student health.
“The professors and faculty and the administration have been really helpful,” Bower said. “They’re trying to make the transition as smooth as possible.”
