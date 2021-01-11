Park County Search and Rescue was able to rescue a woman Friday involved in a snowmobile crash north of Cooke City.
On Friday at 1:10 p.m., Park County Sheriff’s Dispatch received a report of a snowmobile crash on Lulu Pass north of Cooke City, Mont. Forest Service Law Enforcement Officer Katrina M. Haworth, age 40 of Cody was signing the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness boundary when the crash occurred.
Park County Wyoming Search and Rescue was requested to assist with evacuation of Haworth as Park County Montana Search and Rescue was already working to evacuate several skiers caught in an avalanche on Republic Mountain south of Cooke City just south of the Wyoming/Montana border. PCWSAR immediately deployed two ground teams with snowmobiles and a tracked rescue vehicle to the area.
Coincidentally, at the time of the crash, Haworth was riding with a member of the Park County Wyoming Search and Rescue who was assisting her with the signage. They were in an area northeast of Lulu Pass when Haworth attempted to navigate around a large snow cornice. At some point, she lost control of her snowmobile and rolled some 40 feet down a steep embankment. During the fall, her snowmobile rolled over her right leg causing what was believed to be a complex fracture below the knee.
Haworth’s riding companion immediately went to her aid. After assessing her condition and rendering what first aid, he could, he managed to get her snowmobile back to an upright position. He then assisted her back on the snowmobile. Haworth, a former U.S. Marine, was beginning to show signs of exposure, however she insisted on riding her snowmobile down the mountain to the highway despite her injuries rather than pull resources from the avalanche rescue.
Additionally, on the way down the mountain, Haworth and her partner were met by several Forest Service employees who further assisted in her evacuation. After they all made it to WYO 212, they were met by members of PCMSAR who transported Haworth via sled to a waiting ambulance at the Pilot Creek parking area. She was then taken to Cody Regional Hospital where her condition is unknown at this time.
Sheriff Scott Steward praised the inter-agency cooperation which brought these incidents to a safe resolution. “At the time of the crash, Montana SAR was in the process of evacuating several avalanche victims in Wyoming, assisted by a short haul helicopter team from Teton County SAR. Then our SAR personnel responded to assist with the evacuation of the snowmobile crash victim in Montana. Three counties, three Search and Rescue teams all working together resulting in a successful outcome given the severity of the incidents. We are lucky to have such dedicated volunteers.”
