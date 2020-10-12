Buffalo Bill Reservoir will get some upgrades thanks to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
The Reclamation Bureau awarded $262,802 to Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources for recreation planning and site improvements at the reservoir.
“We are excited to provide financial assistance for recreational planning and improvements at Buffalo Bill Reservoir,” Wyoming Area Office Manager Carlie Ronca said. “These recreational improvements along with recreational planning will draw new and returning visitors to the area and allow public input into future development, which will also bring economic benefits to the surrounding communities.”
WSPCR will develop a new Resource Management Plan for recreational planning, development and enhancements, and will install 15 new RV electrical service pedestals at the North Shore Campground.
Construction of new features is scheduled to be completed by June 1, 2021.
