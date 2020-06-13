Update at 4:09 p.m.: The Shoshone National Forest estimated the fire, now being called the Lost Creek Fire, at 500 acres. Traffic will be allowed to drive through along the highway in limited capacity.
Update at 2:03 p.m.: Drivers are being turned around at the Red Barn in Wapiti as firefighters try and keep the fire from crossing U.S. 14-16-20 West near Bill Cody Ranch. Powell firefighters were called in to assist along with fixed wing aircraft and helicopters.
Cody firefighters were working Saturday afternoon to contain a fire west of Wapiti on the North Fork just south of U.S. 14-16-20.
As of 1:15 p.m. firefighters were evacuating Bill Cody Ranch, a guest ranch near where the fire started, as well as Rimrock Ranch and other occupied places near the eastern edge of the Shoshone National Forest.
As Cody firefighters rushed to the Bill Cody Ranch Fire, South Fork units were called to be ready to assist with any calls in Cody.
At Bill Cody Ranch on Nameit Creek stock was let loose to allow them to avoid the fire. Firefighters focused on keeping the fire from jumping north over the highway, according to scanner traffic.
Firefighters also helped to clear the way for a horse trailer to evacuate more of the ranch's horses, and riders from nearby Rimrock Ranch were reported to be retrieving a group of riders from Bill Cody Ranch to escort them to safety.
