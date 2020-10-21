This is a transition year for lodging tax in Park County and the state. But nothing is changing at the local level – if voters again approve the county tax, Park County Travel Council will receive the same funding it always has.
In the last session in Cheyenne, legislators approved a statewide lodging tax that goes into effect Jan. 1 and provides 3% to the state office of tourism for statewide campaigns and 2% to be returned to county travel councils.
In 2020 though, voters will still be asked on the ballot to approve a 4% lodging tax to fund local marketing efforts.
If approved, the state then will only take the 3% – meeting the mandated cap of a 7% lodging tax. If not approved, the state will collect 5% and return 2% to the county. That would halve the funding for the Park County Travel Council, director Claudia Wade said.
In 2024, the new model will be established and voters will be asked whether or not to approve a 2% county lodging tax. If that passes, the state will then impose the remaining 5%, including 3% for the state office and 2% for the county.
The full 7% lodging tax would be added to the 4% sales tax so that people who stay at a lodging in Park County would be paying 11%. If the general purpose 1 cent sales tax also passes, that would be 12%. While some counties have charges less than the full 4% lodging tax in the past, Park County lodging is still taxed at a lower rate than in many western destination areas, Wade said.
Jackson levies 13%, Kalispell, Mont., levies 16%, Denver 15.75%, Salt Lake City 13% and Las Vegas 13%.
The lodging tax was first passed in Park County in 1986 and 10 years later voters increased the tax from 2% to 4%.
(2) comments
I voted against renewing the 4 percent. Anybody else read and parse the PCTC annual report flyer that was circulated recently ? $ Two million in tax revenue going ... somewhere... and except for paying a few key salaries of the local Tourism Hegemony , I fail to see the wisdom of most of their ad buys, outreach , those dubious fam tours, and sidework as achieving anything near what we can call a return on investment.
I am of the opinion we would get very nearly the same level of tourism by not spending a dime as we do by sublimating $ 2 million into the atmosphere. The Cody Country tourism base is a fixed base dynamic year to year. The Lodging Tax is the only tax on the books which exists to create more of the same tax. Yellowstone Park concessions generates nearly half the tax but cannot benefit driectly from it ? Fair ? Make your own case. The unique circumstance of Wyomng being able to levy taxes inside a national park deserves a historical reckoning and some serious scrutiny...Park COunty and the State of Wyoming collect over $ 9 million tax revenue (sales, excise, fuel ) out of Yellowstone and give nothing back. I had an enlightening conversation with a former YNP Superintendent after he retired. He said all he ever got from Cody was grief. We take from Yellowstone but what do we give back ? Let's start by offering to partner with YNP to pay for plowing Sylvan Pass and Cooke Pass in the Spring ( earlier ! ) with the $ 500,000 in Fuel Tax we rake in from Park gas pumps. Help with park infrastructure would be genuinely appreciated as their reward for gifting us the other $ 8 million we haul out. Instead we spend it on advertising to add more grief and attendance impacts to yellowstone , which as far as I'm concerned went past its carrying capacity at 2 million visitors per year . We're loving Yellowstone to death and Park County is an enabler of that.
Discuss.
12% Lodging Tax? YOU GOTTA BE KIDDING ME.... Absurd. When you make hotel rooms more expensive, people use them less. I will be voting NO.
