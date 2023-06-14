The Cody City Council approved the fiscal year 2024 budget on its second reading, despite several members expressing reservations during their June 13 work session.
No changes were made to the budget since council approved it on its first reading on June 6, City Administrator Barry Cook said.
But, council member Kelly Tamblyn questioned why the Rec Center Master Plan had been included in last year’s budget and had been given approval last year, but was not going forward in this year’s budget.
“When they recommended it go to [American Rescue Plan Act] funds, it was axed,” she said. “I was wondering what that was because I feel that it is something that was really needed.”
The Shoshone River Trail, the Rec Center Facility Plan and Parks Master Plan were removed from this year’s budget.
Cook said staff felt “money would be better spent on any specific items in facilities” such as the replacement of dishwasher at the Cody Auditorium and the pool scrubber at the Rec Center, which were passed at city council’s June 6 meeting.
Cook said, by the time the city put out a Request for Proposals for a Rec Center Master Plan, it would be a year to a year and a half away from the study actually being completed.
“We’ve got higher priorities than a study,” he added.
City Administrative Services Officer Cindy Baker told council members that the Rec Center Master Plan did not go forward after its approval in the 2023 budget because of the difficulties of completing multiple master plans at the same time.
“Looking at the [Cody] Auditorium and trying to do that [master] plan, it is very hard if you’ve got two or three master plans going at the same time,” she said.
Council Vice President Emily Swett agreed the timing wasn’t right for a Rec Center Master Plan.
“But I would like to plant the seed for next year to re-discuss this at a date and time that makes it so there’s enough time to get something done,” she said. “I’m not proposing that we necessarily do the full-blown [master plan] ... but before we get started buying random pieces of equipment ... let’s think about the bigger picture.”
Cook said ARPA dollars have to be committed to a certain project by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.
Council member Don Shreve voted against the budget for a second time because of the $75,000 Cody Auditorium Master Plan and IT funding.
“I don’t really favor a master plan personally, unless you can identify a grant we can go after to be able to finance this particular thing,” he said. “I would much rather use our funds for targeted purposes.”
Shreve also did not agree with putting $445,000 in the IT fund.
“I think we could chop that down to $200,000 and still meet all our needs and not have it over-funded,” he said.
That extra $200,000 could then be used for employee compensation or for the Wyoming County Assistance Network (WYCAN), Shreve said.
“The WYCAN account ran out of money in April,” he said. “These are people that are in need, and if we’ve got money that we can lend to that program to help the citizens who we’ve taxed, I think it’s a better use of the money in my opinion.”
Council President Andy Quick said that even if the city applied for grants for these projects as Shreve suggested, it would “require some sort of plan.”
He said he didn’t mind waiting to do the Rec Center Master Plan, but “we need to take a hard look at still doing this” so that professionals can identify any structural issues or problems such as asbestos.
Tamblyn agreed.
“We’re going to be liable for anything that is found if we don’t have a professional plan,” she said. “We need to make sure it’s safe because a lot of people use that facility.”
Cook offered a potential solution, telling council they could simply take the words “master plan” out of the budget and just set aside money for the Cody Auditorium and Rec Center.
But, council member Jerry Fritz expressed concern that some master plans in the past were completed, but then money wasn’t available in the budget to implement them.
The budget will undergo a third and final reading on June 20.
