Park County has awarded more than $476,000 to 20 different local nonprofits as part of the CARES Act Charitable Relief program.
The Park County commissioners finalized the dispersals at their Feb. 16 meeting after spending more than a month analyzing 28 applications. About $124,182 of the money will go unspent and be returned to the federal government.
Organizations had to provide documentation proving they are a nonprofit, receipts of COVID-19 expenses, and certification they will spend funds based on application rules.
After the Charitable Relief program was launched, the county was informed, in contrast to prior rules, organizations that lost money from not being able to hold a fundraiser in the past year were eligible to recoup those losses. However, this came with the stipulation that money has to be used for COVID-19 related expenses moving forward. All applicants were informed of the change and the deadline was extended.
In contrast, when the Wyoming Business Council reimbursed businesses through its CARES Act program in 2020, it simply required a proven loss of income compared to prior years in order to be eligible for up to $50,000 in “Interruption Funds.”
“When a business says, ‘I’ve lost or had a potential loss of income,’ and they’re given CARES money, what’s the difference?” commissioner chair Lee Livingston said. “To me, it’s the same thing.”
After initially being pleased with the change made in Charitable eligibility, Livingston said the picture became more muddy after conversations with Gov. Mark Gordon’s staff clarified that lost fundraising could only be used on future COVID-19 costs.
“It’s really tough for me,” Livingston said after a Feb..2 meeting. “The baseball team loses. They don’t have a fundraiser, how can they say if we reimburse them for $10,000 it’s going to be spent on COVID-related going forward?”
But one baseball organization that didn’t end up losing later on was Powell American Legion Baseball, which will receive $23,090, of which a large majority will go toward a new van for teams to travel in, based on an assumption health orders will require increased spacing for players and coaches moving forward.
“We don’t have a crystal ball, but I believe we’re going to have some COVID-related restrictions for the unforeseeable future,” Livingston said. “If that’s how they’re going to justify, I’m not going to argue with them.”
Funding the college
The biggest recipient will be the Northwest College Foundation, which will receive $284,857. From this total, $34,857 was granted from direct COVID-19 related expenses. This was mostly related to Northwest offering an online freshman seminar course last summer that it plans to offer again this summer at no cost to students. Online instruction is an acceptable reimbursable cost under the Charitable Relief guidelines.
The school recently added a four-year Bachelors of Applied Science in Professional Studies degree for which it will offer some scholarship opportunities with the Charitable funding. Eligibility for these funds will be modelled off similar CARES-funded scholarships offered in the fall.
“Students had to certify they had been impacted ... in need, under-employed, furloughed, unemployed … in order to receive the scholarship funding,” said Shelby Wetzel, executive director of the Community College Foundation.
Wetzel said this entire degree is intended for under-employed individuals who are looking for advancement in their careers.
She committed to returning any unused funds from this program back to the county and, in turn, eventually to the federal government. But if this promise goes unfulfilled, the county will be held liable, not Northwest.
“That’s our problem,” commissioner Joe Tilden said.
Northwest will also use $250,000 of the funding to grow its Career and Technical Education department, increasing tuition support for high school students who, similarly to the Applied Science program, are seeking trades education and non-traditional students looking to improve their career options.
Wetzel said rolling this program out “was part of some strategic conversations” prior to COVID-19, but the pandemic brought out a greater need for it.
“COVID just exacerbates it, creates more of an issue for folks with under-employment or unemployment and the opportunity to jump start these programs sooner by having some money so we can address some of the needs that exist,” she said.
The commissioners did reject Wetzel’s request to use Charitable Relief funds toward Career and Technical Education endowment funds for salary and benefits related to a new workforce training instructor position.
In addition, Northwest College announced Feb. 10 it would begin reviewing student eligibility for grant funding through separate funds earned through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021.
Thumbs up
Four different churches were given a combined total of $59,239.
“These churches, they need the money right now,” Commissioner Scott Mangold said. “I’m on board to approving just about everything that comes through.”
The Cody Medical Foundation received $27,000, while the county’s two senior centers received a combined $9,798.
The Yellowstone Quake originally was approved for $6,225 on its expenses but then added another $8,000 for equipment that will have to be replaced out of COVID-19 concerns. The commissioners approved both requests.
Youth Clubs of Park County received some initial pushback but then approval from commissioners on its $17,393 request for lost revenue when the organization closed its doors, as it plans to use this money to provide scholarships for low-income families, but not those specifically impacted by COVID-19.
Commissioner Lloyd Thiel lamented the fact Youth Clubs did not include costs for a new building it is constructing in its reimbursement application.
“We’re going to end up with over $100,000 left,” he said. “They could have requested a whole $100,000 on their building.”
But the Powell Senior Citizens Center was denied an extra $30,000 that would have gone toward purchasing property for a new facility.
“It doesn’t fit (the requirements),” Mangold said.
