When scientists discuss how the black-footed ferret was saved from the brink of extinction, the conversation quickly becomes a laundry list of minor miracles.
Some of those miracles were man-made and some are just downright inexplicable, even years later. But for Dennie Hammer — one of the first people to see a black-footed ferret two years after they were declared extinct in 1979 — the green eyes he saw on an October morning in Meeteetse will always be the greatest miracle of all.
“All of a sudden, with my spotlight, I saw the eye-shine I had been trained for four years to look for,” said Hammer, who worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at the time. “This really turquoise-bright green eye-shine you don’t see in any other animal out there … I saw the eye-shine, and before I could say anything, the ferret ran across the road, and it went down a burrow. I looked at (my colleague) Steve (Martin) and he looked at me, and I said, ‘What did you see?’... We both looked at each other and said ‘Ferret!’”
The discovery of those green eyes in 1981 led to the capture of 18 ferrets in Meeteetse and paved the way for the creation of an in-captivity ferret breeding program, which began in 1987 and is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year. To commemorate the occasion, many key players working to save the species gathered at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West on Sept. 27 to reminisce and look to the future.
Among those in attendance were Ryan Phelan, co-founder and executive director of Revive & Restore; Oliver Ryder, director of conservation genetics at the San Diego Zoo’s “Frozen Zoo” of cell cultures and embryos; Zack Walker, nongame supervisor with the Wyoming Game & Fish Department; and Robyn Bortner, fish and wildlife biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The story of how this all began is well-known in Park County at this point, said Lenox Baker, owner of the Pitchfork Ranch, who has partnered with state and federal agencies to help rehabilitate the ferret population on his property.
Meeteetse ranchers Lucille and John Hogg owned a dog named Shep that, one day in 1981, came home with a dead ferret in its mouth. Just thinking about the discovery of the thought-to-be-extinct species gives Ryder chills.
“There’s just this visceral image of the kitchen table with the tablecloth on it, and the newspapers laid out, and the wonderment of looking at this dead animal that actually means this extinct species was here,” Ryder said. “So how many others are there? That excitement of those early days is still palpable, still a wonderment.”
Even after the discovery of the ferrets in Meeteetse, the species’ survival was not guaranteed. A group of ferrets had been found in South Dakota in 1964, and as their numbers dwindled, they were captured in the hopes of developing a breeding program, but the ferrets refused to breed and eventually died off in captivity by the mid-1970s. There were questions about whether this would happen again with the Meeteetse ferrets, Baker said.
“It was a very controversial decision (to capture the ferrets) and the town of Meeteetse didn’t like it,” he said. “But it was decided it needed to happen.”
Ultimately, 18 of the Meeteetse ferrets were captured, Baker said. The last ferret captured — named ‘Scarface’ because he had a scar on his chin — ended up being pivotal to the success of the new breeding program.
“Of all the male ferrets, the only one that bred was Scarface, with seven females,” he said. “And from that, we now have a population of over 10,000.”
Many of those 10,000 ferrets still live in captivity at the Black-footed Ferret Conservation Center in Colorado, but ferrets are also being reintroduced into the wild each year.
As of 2021, roughly 300 black-footed ferrets were estimated to live in the wild in the United States, according to The Nature Conservancy. This is a 1,567% increase from the 18 ferrets discovered in 1981.
The story of the breeding program is, judging by any metric, a successful one, Phelan said. But it is not an unqualified success.
One problem can be tied back to Scarface. All of the ferrets raised in the breeding program have a very shallow gene pool. A family tree for the ferrets in the program would reveal they would likely all have the same great-grandfather ferret, and many would share the same great-grandmother ferret.
In-breeding in the ferret community is rampant, and this leads to what Phelan described as an “extinction vortex.” If the genetic pool isn’t diversified a bit, the ferrets will die off eventually, likely for good this time.
That’s where Revive & Restore comes in. The organization works to enhance biodiversity through the genetic rescue of endangered and extinct species, Phelan said. For the black-footed ferret population, that meant creating the first-ever genetic clone of an endangered species.
Elizabeth Ann, the ferret born at Revive & Restore in 2020, is a clone of Willa, a wild-caught black-footed ferret whose cell line was cryopreserved by Ryder and his team in 1988. A genomic study led by Revive & Restore in 2014 determined Willa possessed nearly three times more genetic diversity than the current black-footed ferret population.
The creation of Elizabeth Ann gives hope for the continued survival of the ferrets, Phelan said, but genetic diversity isn’t the only challenge facing the species.
Black-footed ferrets — along with their primary food source, the prairie dog — are highly susceptible to sylvatic plague, a bacterial disease transmitted by fleas. Approximately 1,000 ferrets lived in the wild circa 2010 before the plague substantially reduced the population.
But Phelan and her team may have answers to this problem, too — in the form of an in-development “genetic vaccine.”
“It will actually provide ongoing immunity for plague,” Phelan said. “This is a radical idea. No one’s ever done this on a wild species before, but it does have precedent to it. It has been used in livestock on lots of different levels, so we’re excited to develop it and see what happens.”
In the end, panelists acknowledged the ferret population had come a long way in just 35 years, but realized there is still a lot of work to be done.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s 2013 Black-footed Ferret Recovery Plan has a goal of removing the species from the endangered species list once there are populations of 3,000 adult ferrets in at least nine states. Panelists acknowledged this goal will likely not be reached while any of them are alive.
Still, Ryder remains confident the work will continue thanks to the next generation.
“Young people are excited about this,” he said. “We have school kids come through our building, and they see the Frozen Zoo and they get this. I tell them, ‘We don’t know all the things this can be used for, and we don’t have the time to learn all of this. Maybe someday you can do it’… There’s a lot of bad news out there … but my hope is the passion of the young people will continue this work.”
