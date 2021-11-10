On Tuesday, the Wyoming Department of Health announced nine more Park County residents had died within the last month from COVID.
That included an adult male who died within the last week and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.
Six older adult men and two older adult women also reportedly died of COVID in October. Half had health conditions known to put them at higher risk for serious illness.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in the spring of 2020, 88 county residents have died of COVID.
Cases continue to drop in the county, with 94 active confirmed and probable cases as of Tuesday afternoon.
