Avian influenza has been discovered in a backyard flock in Park County, the Wyoming Livestock Board announced late last week.
Samples from birds exhibiting highly pathogenic avian influenza symptoms in a non-commercial backyard mixed-species flock in Park County were confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa.
This new wave of avian flu was first discovered in Wyoming in Johnson County last week.
According to a University of Wyoming Extension release, the livestock board is working closely with USDA–APHIS on a joint incident response in the new location. WLSB officials quarantined the affected premises, and birds on the premises will be depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease.
Anyone involved with poultry production from the small backyard chicken owner to the large commercial producer is encouraged to review their biosecurity activities to assure the health of their birds.
Find guidance on biosecurity, along with recently confirmed locations, on the USDA APHIS website, aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/animal-disease-information/avian/avian-influenza/2022-hpai.
Pathogenic avian influenza is a highly contagious viral disease that can infect chickens, turkeys and other birds and can cause severe illness and/or sudden death in infected birds.
Bird owners should attentively monitor birds for symptoms of HPAI which include: coughing, sneezing, nasal discharge, and other signs of respiratory distress; lack of energy and appetite; decreased water consumption; decreased egg production and/or soft-shelled, misshapen eggs; incoordination and diarrhea. Avian influenza can also cause sudden death in birds even if they aren’t showing other symptoms.
If these symptoms are observed in birds, immediately contact your veterinarian. If you don’t have a regular veterinarian, contact WLSB, (307) 777-8270 or (307) 777-6440.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recent HPAI detections do not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States. Birds and eggs from the infected flock will not enter the food system. The proper handling and cooking of all poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees is recommended as a general food safety precaution.
Report dead groups of wild birds
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is monitoring the national outbreak of avian flu. G&F is asking the public to report groups of dead birds to the department.
“Anyone who finds clusters of three or more dead wild birds – especially waterfowl and other water-birds – please contact the Game and Fish Wildlife Health Laboratory,” said Jessica Jennings-Gaines, Game and Fish wildlife disease specialist. “We’re also asking for reports of any number of raptors or bird-scavenger species – like crows and vultures – exhibiting signs of neurological impairment or being found dead with no apparent cause.”
Wild birds can carry the virus – also known as HPAI – and not appear sick.
To report clusters of dead birds call the Game and Fish wildlife health laboratory, (307) 745-5865.
