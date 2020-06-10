A Cody man and former Cody Cub Scouts den leader has been sentenced to 5-7 years in prison after pleading no contest to delivery of child pornography on June 1.
Carl Watts has been in custody at the Park County Detention Center since July 2019. He received credit for 313 days served in his sentence. Watts must also pay $260 in court fees.
Watts was found with 289 images related to the sexual exploitation of children on his Dell desktop computer. From this batch, 15 identified child victims of sexual exploitation were found.
Authorities first became aware of Watts’ alleged activities after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip from Tumblr that a user had uploaded six files with child pornography on the site in 2018.
Jack Hatfield, deputy prosecuting attorney, said it wasn’t because of lack of evidence that Watts didn’t enter a guilty plea, but rather his “low functioning IQ” that made a no contest plea easier for attorneys to get Watts through the legal process. Hatfield said Watts couldn’t wrap his head around the technology involved in the applications he was using.
“He didn’t understand that by reblogging he was uploading images,” Hatfield said.
He also said a guilty plea would have come with unnecessary scrutiny of the child pornography images.
Delivery of child pornography carries a minimum sentence of five years incarceration in Wyoming, so Watts’ no contest plea did not result in a longer prison time, Hatfield said.
He said Watts will be considered a registered sex offender when released from prison, but it will be dependent on the progress he makes in prison and his behavior that will determine whether his information will be published on the state’s sex offender registry, or just in local law enforcement files.
After allegations became known about Watts, he was removed from a leadership role in Cub Scouts and banned from the organization. In order to have been able to appeal these decisions he would have had to be found not guilty.
