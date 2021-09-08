The Cody VFW will hold a Patriot’s Day Remembrance Ceremony at 9 a.m. Saturday in front of the VFW.
Larry and Alice Munari will sing the National Anthem. Speakers include Mayor Matt Hall, VFW Post Commander Jim Bobbitt and VFW Auxiliary President Sandy Pedersen.
Also Saturday morning in Cheyenne, Gov. Mark Gordon will join the Wyoming Veterans Commission on behalf of the Wyoming Military Department and other state and local agencies to hold a wreath-laying ceremony this Saturday, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The event will honor the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that took the lives of 2,997 men, women and children.
“Twenty years after that devastating day that every American who was alive that day remembers, we witnessed the American People’s resolve and the best of our spirit even in a time of tragedy,” Gordon said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.