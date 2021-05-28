Mud flows roughly a quarter of a mile east of the East Gate of Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday created a pre-Memorial Day maintenance situation at Unnamed Draw on US 14-16-20.
Major mudflows last occurred in 2018; WYDOT maintenance personnel will be using a large rented backhoe to clean out the mud under the bridge to assess damages. Expect minor traffic delays in the area during the cleanup activities.
WYDOT maintenance workers work on the area nearly every year as part of their normal spring and early summer maintenance. Some debris, mud and water flows under the bridge on an annual basis. WYDOT performs annual maintenance when the flows are “more routine.”
A timeline of events for Unnamed Draw:
• 1996 – Bridge was constructed to replace a box culvert due to mud slides at this location.
• 2009 – First repair, cleaned out structure, precast concrete deck and girder were replaced.
• 2011 – Mud slide documented on June 16. Area under bridge was cleaned out in October.
• 2012 – Second repair, bridge deck and girder were repaired, debris deflectors were installed.
• 2018 – Mud slide documented about 1:30 p.m. May 27, with another mud slide sometime during the nighttime hours of May 28. More sliding activity May 29, plugs area under bridge and water begins flowing in borrow pit, maintenance personnel to use backhoe to open bridge to allow water to drain to the river.
• 2021 – mud slide documented May 26, and WYDOT performed maintenance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.