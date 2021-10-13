Cody City Hall closed Wednesday and will likely remain that way through the rest of the week due to the staff who work the front counter being out for having or being exposed to COVID-19.
City administrator Barry Cook said people can call city hall and leave a message, as some department heads are working and would be able to return a call.
He said it was too early to tell when city hall would be able to open again, although a couple of employees who have been out are set to return soon.
