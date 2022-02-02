A special mill levy election will not be brought before the voters in May.
On Tuesday, the Park County commissioners unanimously rejected running a mail-in election on behalf of the Cody Conservation District, citing the roughly $22,000 cost it would have to shoulder to run it.
“I think we need it. I think it would be great,” Park County Commissioner Lee Livingston said. “But I’m not a fan of doing a special election.”
If passed, the mill levy would have given the district a permanent funding source. CCD is one of only two conservation districts in Wyoming not funded by their respective counties, however the organization does receive free rent from the county for an office space it uses at the Park County Complex and a small amount of federal funding.
For the rest of its funding, the district relies solely on grants, including paying its lone employee.
It works to support an area’s natural resources through the stewardship of recreational and agricultural land. In the past, the district has engaged in projects that address soil health and erosion, water quality, quantity and use, energy conservation, wildlife habitat and enhancement of the landscape in coordination with local agencies and organizations.
Unlike a general or primary election that costs the county around $39,000, where the mill levy question could be lumped in with other proposals and elections being asked of voters, the county would have to produce and mail out 9,820 ballots for registered voters in the district solely for the mill levy on special election ballots. This total reflects a population growth of around 100 voters gained since last spring, likely a demographic of new residents.
Deputy Park County clerk Hans Odde said the county would also have had to find 18 election judges to help conduct it.
Commissioner Scott Mangold feared criticism the county could face for passing up an opportunity to avoid spending $22,000.
“That way (by not running the special election) the Cody Conservation District looks more like the good guy,” he said.
If passed, the 1 mill levy would be assessed on property taxes, costing about $28.50 per year for a home valued at $300,000, according to the Park County Assessor’s Office.
CCD has gone before the voters six times for a mill levy and each time it has failed, with the most recent occurring during the 2020 primary election, when it was rejected by a 63.3%-36.6% vote. Despite using the desire to separate themselves from other taxes as the reason for a special election vote, there were no other taxes in the 2020 primary vote when the mill levy was most recently rejected.
Vince Vanata, one of five supervisors on the district’s board, said if the mill levy passed in May, the organization would still not see any new funds until summer 2023.
Russ Dwyer, a CCD board supervisor, said he was unsure whether the district will attempt to put the levy on this year’s primary or general election ballots.
Park County Commission chair Dossie Overfield encouraged the district to come back this spring when the board is putting together its upcoming budget to apply for special funding from the county to provide education to the public about its services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.