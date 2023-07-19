02072023-celltower-SD1.jpg
Buy Now

Brian Clarkson with the Wapiti Valley Preservation Group speaks to the Park County Commission during a Feb. 7, 2023 meeting.

 Stephen Dow

The Wapiti Valley Preservation Group, along with nine individual Wapiti residents, have filed a motion to intervene in the Wyoming District Court case between the Park County Commissioners and Horizon Tower, seeking to represent their own interests in the ongoing battle to place a 195-foot cell tower on the North Fork.

(2) comments

Viv Mcord

We live here, people driving through do not.I personally do not want to be microwaved or look at the natural beauty of an ugly 195 ft tall cell tower that is actually obsolete due to satellite service. Once it is put up it will never go away, but will sully the beauty of this unique place forever, which is not just for the lucky residents, but for all people who venture here. For James, go back to Florida.There are no benefits for a cell tower to us. Ooohhh 700.00 dollars.Your pictures will not bring us tax relief, they are going to tax us to drive our own roads so you have better asphalt.It's not my fault that not everything can afford a cell phone, perhaps you don't need one up here, enjoy nature for a change.

Report Add Reply
James Whelan

For the people who deny the cell tower going up, you are all absolutely crazy. I used to think the same thing about these structures.

What about the people traveling through the area that have emergencies?

I am a cyclist from Florida. I am currently pedaling my bicycle to aslaka via Yellowstone. I had an emergency today and broke down in the middle of nowhere while on my way to Yellowstone east gate. I had to get on my sattelite phone to get help. I had no idea where I was, but my sattelite phone sure did.

It brought me help.

My cell phone could not generate the coordinates because of bad reception.

Travelers don't have landlines. They count on portable phones. They also bring money to the area. I have brought over 700.00 myself in business to the area, plus taxes.

It's about time you thought of benefits to the area that good cell phone coverage brings.

The pictures I also send back to others also will bring tourists to the area that will ultimately reduce your tax burdens while creating more jobs.

Not everything can afford a cell phone. Fortunately I can. Thanks. Jim Whelan

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.