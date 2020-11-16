The City of Cody is committed to taking a close look at the development review process.
At the Nov. 10 work session, city planner Todd Stowell said there were some duties staff could handle without planning and zoning board input, while Mayor Matt Hall committed to discussing the matter more in December and preparing a committee within the next month or so that would include council members and community stakeholders.
“I’m comfortable with moving work they’re comfortable with to staff level,” Hall said. “Anything else, I’d be fine with some kind of working group to take a look at the ordinances and go from there.”
He acknowledged this would push the process past council member Landon Greer’s last meeting – Greer championed the issue and brought it up at the prior work session as well.
“I’m willing to have a conversation,” he said, “but I would like to see something change.”
Council member Heidi Rasmussen said she’d like to see Greer be able to participate on a committee or subcommittee reviewing the ordinances, even if it’s as a regular citizen.
Greer’s initial plan is basically to change city ordinance so P&Z members are only deciding on issues mandated by the state and remove as much of the subjectivity as possible from an appointed board.
Stowell said some of the site plans could be done by staff and actually save time, but he objected to removing P&Z out of the full process.
“I speculate there is enough of the community that wants to see some type of landscaping, architectural review,” he said. “It’s more appropriate for it to be decided by a citizen board.
“I view P&Z as an applicant’s peers. For most part everyday people, who live in the community, have an idea of what’s suitable. That’s why I’m proposing the council go more middle of the road on this.”
City P&Z member Richard Jones, who attended the meeting, objected to Greer’s depiction of P&Z as over-reaching. He said far from being a rubber stamp to Stowell’s recommendations, the members make their own decisions, although he said they appreciated the work Stowell and his staff put in.
“I would not as a citizen want a city planner to make most decisions without citizen input,” he said.
