Bennett Butte Cemetery District in Clark re-elected three incumbents in the Nov. 3 general election for four-year terms on the board.
Rose Weatherman Cox received 291 votes (34.11%), Rick Gorniak 280 votes (32.83%) and William Jerome Ruth Jr. 278 (32.59%)
Gorniak was elected to his first full term after finishing the final two years of now-county commissioner Lloyd Thiel’s term.
There are six members of the board.
