Work on the nearly $5 million road reconstruction project along the main Cody thoroughfare has been slowed by the wintry weather, but crews are still plugging away. The biggest part of the spring project, pouring fresh concrete on the Greybull Hill, is planned to wrap up next week depending on weather conditions, said Ed Epperson, who is helming the project for S&S Builders.
Progress is continuing on Alger Avenue and near Big Horn Federal on some slabs and ADA accommodations, while others work to rip out the road on the east side of 17th Street. City crews are also wrapping up a water main repair near Draw Street.
Epperson said the current plan is to pour fresh concrete on the east side of 17th next Thursday or Friday. After that, the remaining work on the road includes sealing work that extends all the way to 14th Street, grinding work from East Sheridan up the Greybull Hill, and striping.
City public works director Philip Bowman told Cody Planning and Zoning members Tuesday that the contractor is confident it can hit the June 15 deadline for the main work to be completed. City crews are working with the contractor to replace a raw water line and a fire hydrant in the project area.
(Zac Taylor contributed to this report)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.