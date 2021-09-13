JACKSON — An online form that people could use to report possible violations of Teton County’s mask order was taken down this week after people trolled the form.
The Teton County Health Department made the decision to shut the Google Form down after some members of the Teton County Board of County Commissioners questioned its purpose. Commissioner Greg Epstein called it a “complete overreach of the government” and the Cowboy State Daily, an online news source, reported on the board’s debate. The form was then flooded with false complaints, Director of Health Jodie Pond told the Jackson Hole Daily.
“I thought ‘Oh my gosh, this has gotten out of hand,’ ” she said. “So I called them and asked them to take it down.”
Some of the false complaints were sassy: Like a commenter telling the Health Department that they had seen their neighbor in their house without a mask and were reporting them.
Others, Pond said, were “bad,” though she was on vacation for the week, hadn’t been able to review what came in, and wasn’t able to provide specifics.
The point of Teton County’s form, Pond said, was not to tattle on your neighbor.
Instead, officials said the complaint form was intended to free up the dispatch center, which received numerous calls last summer from people reporting other people or businesses not complying with the mask order in effect then.
“It was enough calls that it was very distracting to our dispatch crew,” Teton County Sheriff Matt Carr told the Daily.
If the Health Department received enough complaints about a business that was not complying, officials said the department would have first given them a call. If they received more complaints, law enforcement may have visited.
But that visit would likely not have led to enforcement or citations. Health officials and law enforcement both said their focus in responding to complaints about the mask order is “education,” rather than more punitive measures.
“We’re not interested in issuing citations,” Pond said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.