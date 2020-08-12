Body of young crash victim recovered from Flaming Gorge
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) – After nearly 12 hours of side-sonar scanning by experts with Sublette County’s Tip Top Search and Rescue team and several follow-up dive attempts by volunteers from the Sweetwater County Dive Team, a body matching the description of the 7-year-old ATV crash victim, who was reported missing along with his father on late Friday night, has been recovered in the Big Firehole Canyon of Flaming Gorge Reservoir, according to Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.
On Friday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of two missing persons near the Firehole Canyon and Sage Creek area of the Green River and Flaming Gorge Reservoir.
Deputies learned that a 34-year-old Rock Springs man and his 7-year-old son were last seen leaving their campsite in an all-terrain vehicle at around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night, August 6.
At around midday on Saturday, divers located in the water a submerged all-terrain vehicle. Deputies recovered from the vehicle the body of an adult male matching the description of the missing father.
After a Monday morning search of the water with negative results by their marine unit, the sheriff’s office enlisted the help of side-scan sonar experts from Sublette County’s Tip Top Search and Rescue team.
“Early Tuesday morning, we deployed maritime assets from Tip Top and our Marine Unit, volunteers from our dive team, and several communications and support elements on the ground from the sheriff’s office. It’s a tragic situation, but we’re just grateful to have located this child,” said sheriff’s office spokesperson Deputy Jason Mower.
Gillette considers wastewater testing for COVID
GILLETTE (WNE) – The city of Gillette is considering whether to test its wastewater for COVID-19.
The Wyoming Department of Health has reached out to the city about it, but there are several factors city officials are examining before pitching the idea for the Gillette City Council to consider, said Utilities Director Michael Cole.
The city would like more clarification on how much it would be reimbursed for collecting the samples as well as when and how the results would be released and used, Cole said.
If the City Council gives the go-ahead to test for the novel coronavirus, the wastewater treatment facility would collect samples, bottle them up and send them to the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne, which would analyze the samples.
“We’re just looking at, staffing wise, if reimbursement is reasonable,” Cole said about the extra cost the city would incur for regular testing. “We (also) don’t know how long it will take to test. That is something we can ask and try and pinpoint before we reach an agreement.
“I appreciate that they’re asking our licensed operators to perform that work. We’re just curious what the next step is.”
Officials hope to pitch the idea to the council either as a topic of discussion during a work session, premeeting dinner or at a regular meeting in the near future.
