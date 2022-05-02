A Colorado man has pleaded guilty to stealing 41 iPhones from the Walmart in Cody.
In March, Noah Douglass-Wiley was sentenced to 3-5 years in prison after pleading guilty to theft of property valued $1,000 or more. As part of his sentence he also must pay $32,650 in restitution for the stolen phones. None of the cellphones were ever recovered by police.
Authorities said surveillance cameras showed Douglass-Wiley last October manipulating a partially locked cage to access the iPhones at Walmart, removing the phone boxes from inside. After removing a few boxes, Douglass-Wiley was seen returning with a backpack, also stolen, to stash the phones in. In all, the act was said to have taken 20 minutes.
Douglass-Wiley and his friends were seen on surveillance cameras back at the store the next day, when more phones were reported stolen. Three days later Douglass-Wiley was seen in the store again, but no items were stolen on this visit.
The cameras showed a tall male wearing a blue jacket with white stripes running down its sides. An article of clothing matching this jacket was later found at the Airbnb he and his friends were renting on 18th Street, while they were visiting from Colorado Springs, Colo. The friends denied having any knowledge of the thefts.
Douglass-Wiley has been in custody at the Park County Detention Center since Oct. 13.
In November a search and seizure affidavit was submitted for a gray Apple iPhone belonging to Douglass-Wiley that was logged as evidence. His motion to have his bond reduced was denied by District Court Judge Bill Simpson in January.
The case had been moving toward a jury trial until the plea deal was finalized in March.
