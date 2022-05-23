While most people agree about the importance of protecting migrating big game, they tend to grapple over determining the ways to achieve that. Success will require compromise and communication; failure will indicate a lack of respect for stakeholders’ views.
Wyoming Game and Fish Director Brian Nesvik shared those observations during a panel discussion Friday at the University of Wyoming’s Yellowstone National Park 150th Anniversary Symposium at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West. Money is also a factor, another panelist noted.
“Conservation is costly,” said JD Radakovich, manager of the Hoodoo Ranch. It encompasses 250,000 private and public acres, has been owned by the same family for 75 years and seen three managers in that time. When the prior manager arrived in the 1960s, he saw no elk or deer, Radakovich recalled. They’ve since returned.
“We’ve come a long way,” he said. “We’re proud that we’re part of that recovery. It’s a balance between wildlife and cattle.”
However, balancing income and expenses is another matter.
“We try to break even,” Radakovich said. “We run 3,000 cows, but there’s a lot of deferred maintenance. We have 1,000 miles of fence, and the newest is 15 years old.”
The private landowner is responsible for wildlife and has an obligation to maintain it for future generations, he said. However, the ranch must be both biologically and economically sustainable.
“There’s an intrinsic value to wildlife,” which can affect the land’s value, Radakovich said, “but I’d like to see some level of accounting, a vehicle for us to be rewarded.”
He saw some promise in the federal, pilot project for wildlife-habitat conservation announced Friday, saying, “I’m encouraged by the USDA agenda.”
Nesvik noted that the multiple governmental entities comprising the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem complicate the management of migrating herds that also traverse non-public holdings.
“It’s a private land issue. If it’s subdivided, it impacts the entire ecosystem,” he said. Citing the public’s presumption about his agency, he added, “They expect us to do the right thing.”
