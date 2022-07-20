Burlington Northern-Santa Fe Railroad will be upgrading and replacing railroad crossings on a few county roads off of US 14A over the next two weeks, according to a news release. They have a total of four crossings that they are upgrading/replacing. They will do these one at a time and the road will be temporarily closed for a period of 8-10 hours so BNSF can complete their work. The scheduled road closures are as follows:
• County Lane 17 at crossing just west of US 14A. Closed Wednesday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Use Lane 16 and Lane 17 as alternate routes
• County Lane 12 at crossing just northwest of US 14A. Closed Thursday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. There is only one way in and out for the addresses on Lane 12. The county will work with BNSF to find a way to get people in and out as needed.
• County Road 10 at crossing just south of US 14A. Closed July 27, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Use Lane 10 as an alternate route
• County Lane 7 at crossing approximately ½ mile east of Garland. Closed July 28, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
There is only 1 way in and out for the addresses on this section of Lane 7. Park County will work with BNSF to find a way to get people in and out as needed.
Call (307) 527-8520 with any questions, comments or concerns regarding the temporary road closures.
