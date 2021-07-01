With the Park-wide danger for fire now at "very high," Yellowstone National Park announced on Thursday it is prohibiting charcoal or wood fire campfires in the backcountry, including those in established fire rings, until further notice.
Campfires are still allowed in developed campgrounds and day-use areas in the front country (Madison, Mammoth, Slough Creek, Canyon, Indian Creek, Pebble Creek, Lewis Lake, Grant Village and Bridge Bay) with no restrictions.
Cigarette smoking in the backcountry and on all trails, except immediately adjacent to the provided fire ring in designated campsites or within a 3-foot-diameter area barren of all flammable material, is also prohibited.
Smoking is only allowed in an enclosed vehicle, a single-family dwelling, a developed campground, a day-use picnic area, or within a 3-foot-diameter area that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.
Portable gas stoves and lanterns in areas that are barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet are still allowed.
All campfires must be cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel, repeat.
Fireworks are not allowed in the Park.
The lightning-sparked Elk Creek Fire that started June 24 is already out in the Park after burning 0.1 acres.
Visitors are reminded that negligently starting a wildland fire may result in fines and/or imprisonment.
