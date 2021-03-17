The results are in and the students of the Cody School District are still smarter than the average Wyoming student.
“Overall, my belief is that our kids are far ahead of kids everywhere else,” assistant superintendent Tim Foley said in a meeting.
Scores improved dramatically from the fall test. While the high end of the range of elementary students testing proficient or better in reading stood at 42% after the fall test, the range now runs from 46% to 55%, although the gap between Cody and the rest of the state has narrowed somewhat. Cody students are still scoring proficient at a rate 7-10% higher than the rest of Wyoming.
Among freshmen and sophomores, 55% and 67%, respectively, of students scored proficient in reading. That’s slightly lower than the fall rates of 60% and 72%, though it still exceeds the state average at both grade levels.
The number of students proficient in math was also higher across the board from the fall test. Elementary students ranged from 23-39% proficient, while 52% and 44%, respectively, of freshmen and sophomores tested proficient in math. Those numbers are also higher than the state average except in the fourth grade, where 4% fewer students tested proficient than the state average.
Foley attributed that to the math schedule, saying the test was 25-30% fractions and students were just starting to work with fractions when the test was administered in January.
The district also compared the numbers between this year and last, the final test before schools shut down. The numbers were better in the 2020 test than the one taken in 2021, but the difference was not a large one.
“I don’t know that I’d necessarily look at that and say, ‘Schools must have been closed for a couple of months,’” Foley said. “It’s not great and obviously we have room to grow, but it’s certainly not a terrible picture.”
