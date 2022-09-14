When John Louis Ramirez moved to the Wapiti area last year after nearly two decades in San Diego, he experienced a bit of a culture shock.
As someone who has spent his life selling medical insurance, Ramirez was particularly interested in local health care, and how it differed from his years in the big city.
“Certainly in San Diego, there are a lot more providers and specialists than we have here in Park County, and you might have access to medical trials that we don’t have in Park County,” Ramirez said. “But on the flipside, one of the benefits of living in Park County is that it’s easier to develop a rapport with the doctors and staff here. It’s the kind of personal relationship you can only develop in a small town.”
After spending a year in Park County, Ramirez has decided to throw his hat in the ring in this year’s crowded election for West Park Hospital District trustee. He said he hopes to continue the Cody Regional Health Medical Center’s commitment to quality patient care.
Ramirez said one of the skills he brings to the job is his knowledge and years of experience in the medical insurance field.
“With insurance benefits changing every year, I think I could help the board educate the community on how to use their benefits better and help the community understand how to use their benefits to increase their medical outcomes,” Ramirez said.
Ramirez also thinks he would bring a unique voice to the board as someone who lives outside the city of Cody.
“I think I bring a unique perspective that is not currently present on the board, and I want to facilitate a discussion about how we can best serve some of the outlying rural communities,” Ramirez said.
In addition to his years of medical insurance experience, Ramirez also has experience in government, and in the 1990s, he served in the offices of then-Delaware-Senator Joseph Biden and Vice-President Al Gore.
Ramirez said one of his priorities as a potential hospital board member was increasing the board’s educational outreach to the community on a variety of subjects from cancer to cardiology to prenatal care.
“Awareness is the first step to healing,” Ramirez said. “So that’s what I want to start with.”
Ramirez said he also hoped to promote COVID-19 vaccination while on the board. As of Sept. 5, only 45% of Park County residents were vaccinated, according to the Wyoming Department of Health, which is slightly below the state average of 47%, and well below the national average of 68%.
“It is still something that is very important to our community and our state,” Ramirez said. “I’ve seen what illness can do, and we must do everything we can to encourage people to make the healthy choice.”
Ramirez is one of seven candidates who has filed for four open seats on the hospital district board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.