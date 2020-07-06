The Cody Kountry Aquatics Team has swam in the Cody Rec Center pool for many years, but this season they’ll be paying more to do so.
Cody City Council approved the new rent at their May 19 meeting after reevaluation of the Cody School District pool use agreement. Rent will rise from $4.15 per lane, per hour to $17 at the end of the five-year transition.
CKATs coach Amber Boysen said prices for many group activities have been evaluated and increased, including CKATs, leading to budget issues for those respective groups.
“The prices are going up, and it kind of sucks, but you have to do what you do,” Boysen said. “You have to get creative. You can’t always know what’s going to happen.”
CKATs has used the pool for their practices and meets for 20 years and had to pay the $4.15 lane fee and $75 exclusive use fee per hour, but starting April 2019 an evaluation of adjusted costs led to the need for adjusted agreements between CKATs and the rec center.
City staff and CKATs negotiated an incremental increase over the next five years to adjust to the cost. Starting July 1, the first year’s increased rate will be $6.20 per lane plus the $75 exclusive use fee.
Boysen said that the cost, while putting strain on the CKATs’ budget, is within reason as the cost of maintaining a swimming pool is high. This is the reason Cody High School no longer has a pool of its own.
The two biggest concerns for this increase in cost are the students and the donors who make CKATs possible. With fees for membership having to increase, Boysen said they expect, but hope against, a decrease in returning swimmers, and the donors who help CKATs afford the facility, gear and equipment might pull their support.
“We want to keep our swimmers,” Boysen said. “We want to keep our swim family together, but we have to up our fees in order to do that and some of them might not be able to afford that, even if they really want to swim with us. We really want to keep teaching the kids how to swim, and encourage them to compete against other like-minded swimmers.”
