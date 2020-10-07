Cody Regional Health’s COVID-19 drive-thru testing site is relocating Thursday and offering more tests and more hours due to a recent influx in COVID-19 testing demands.
The new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will relocate from Cody Regional Health’s main West Park Hospital campus to the Cody Stampede Rodeo grounds located at 519 W Yellowstone Ave.
Drive-Thru testing will now be offered weekly on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 8-11 a.m. This testing is first come, first serve, and ends when allotted tests are gone.
Depending on what type of test supplies are available (and supply availability can change daily), test results may take up to seven days to receive. Tests cost $25 per person by check, debit or credit card. No cash.
“We have seen an increased demand in the community with rising numbers of exposures and increasing positive cases,” said Keith Ungrund, CCO at Cody Regional Health.
“CRH recognizes the value and importance of having the ability to access drive-thru testing as we are seeing some community members with mild symptoms not sick enough for the Walk-in Clinic or Emergency Room. Our staff recognizes the importance of this service and we would like to continue as long as feasible and based on available resources. We thank everyone for their patience as we do our best to navigate around this national pandemic,” said CEO Doug McMillan.
Patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms including shortness of breath, chest pain, palpitations or other more serious symptoms should go to the closest ER or call 9-1-1.
For further questions about COVID-19 drive through testing call (307) 578-2000, visit www.codyregionalhealth.org or www.CDC.gov.
(1) comment
As we all decide just how much concern and attention we place upon Covid, it's wise to get a second opinion from sources outside that of mainstream authorities. Much has been learned since this virus was launched upon the world.
6,000 leading scientists and doctors recently signed a petition to end lock-downs, social distancing and mandatory masks:
https://summit.news/2020/10/07/over-6000-scientists-doctors-sign-anti-lockdown-petition/
Why? They've discovered that lock-downs, social distancing and mandatory masks have destroyed at least seven times more years of human life than have been saved by avoiding Covid.
Whoops. The "cure" was 7 times worse than the virus. Some of those who mandated that bad advice are now working on a vaccine.
This is yet another reason to doubt authority and limit the power we allow others to hold over us. They can make bad decisions just like us. But theirs are far worse because theirs affect everyone by the power of force.
Do your own research. Become your own expert. Make your own choices. Authority is not God and you are often smarter than authority.
