John Shaw and David Leighton, Financial Advisors with Legacy Financial Partners a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC in Worland, were named to the list of “Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams” published by Barron’s Magazine, a publication covering business and finance.
The list recognizes wealth advisory teams that specialize in serving individuals and families, and have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.
