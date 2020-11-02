City council president Landon Greer ran for his seat eight years ago in part to streamline the planning and zoning process.
With his two terms on the council almost over, he’s hoping to finally see some progress on the issue, as he noted Oct. 27 at a work session.
“We’re going to beat this dead horse until Dec. 31,” he said. “It’s the same complaints I’ve had for the last eight years.”
He said his plan, one he conferred with city attorney Scott Kolpitcke about, is basically to change city ordinance so that P&Z members are only deciding on issues mandated by the state. The top situation he’d like to no longer have the appointed board members tackle – site plans.
After a lengthy discussion, Mayor Matt Hall said the issue would be placed on the agenda for the Nov. 10 work session. In the meantime, other council members would have more time to study the issue, and then would be able to signal to Greer whether there is enough support to at least begin the process of changing city ordinance as it relates to P&Z before he leaves office.
“This was one of the reasons I ran for city council,” he said. “I feel like I’m finally at a point where I have enough support to see this through.”
Two council members expressed support for at least some of the changes Greer wants. Heidi Rasmussen, who left P&Z to run for city council, focused on the need to maintain balance on the board between people who are apt to ask more of applicants and those who tend to be opposed to asking too much of property owners.
She also proposed more clearly delineating for applicants between the requirements and suggestions.
“If it’s black and white, it’s more clear for the board and it takes some pressure off the applicant,” she said. “If it’s a suggestion, it’s not dependant on approval of the project.”
While Greer said he liked the idea of tidying up staff reports, he’d still like to see changes to the ordinance.
Council member Glenn Nielson, who like Greer is not seeking reelection to the council, said he wanted to see both Greer’s and Rasmussen’s suggestions in place.
“As P&Z liaison, I would do both of your suggestions,” he said. “They only hear what’s required by state statute. Then also Heidi’s idea. Right now they use suggestion to make it a requirement.
“I would strongly encourage you do both of these things.”
Nielson did acknowledge that P&Z members aren’t trying to intimidate with their suggestions, but it can nonetheless come across that way.
City planner Todd Stowell said while he’s discussed with city manager Barry Cook the topic of making some changes to P&Z, he cautioned against going too far.
“I’m willing to look at city ordinances, but it’s a heavy rewrite,” he said. “I think we can take a good step, but I want to be sure this clarification, organization ordinance is just that, not an elimination of codes. For at least some of the community, architecture and landscaping is important.”
Stowell agreed with Greer, though, that fewer gray areas in city ordinance would assist in the process.
Greer also said putting more into ordinance would put more of the onus on city council, a board elected by Cody citizens as opposed to an appointed board, as well as allowing Stowell himself to make more decisions if a site plan meets all the requirements.
“I can submit a landscape plan that’s all asphalt, and that’s a plan,” Greer said. “If you don’t like that, make an ordinance. Then the day you stamp it, they can start building, instead of waiting two weeks for a nonelected board to decide if it’s pretty.”
